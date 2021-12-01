PARIS — Éric Zemmour does not mind comparisons to Donald Trump.

“We are not the same but we have points in common,” the far-right TV pundit, who Tuesday declared his candidacy for French president, told NBC News at a recent book signing outside Lyon. “He is very American and I am very French, almost to the point of being a caricature.”

In fact, a central plank of his political vision echoes Trump’s “Make America Great Again” message: “I want a French France,” he has said.

Slight and charismatic Zemmour, whose parents were French Algerian Jews, may be very French, but the media frenzy surrounding him and his background as an outspoken star of the small screen is drawing parallels to the former American president’s meteoric rise. A recent video of Zemmour pointing a sniper rifle at journalists in Paris has been watched by millions. His controversial opinions on women and France’s role in World War II have shocked many.

But his leitmotif is immigration and Islam.

“We will not let ourselves be dominated, subjugated, conquered, colonized,” he said in a video announcing his candidacy Tuesday.

“We will not let ourselves be replaced,” he added, a nod to the “great replacement,” a conspiracy theory which posits that European, white and Christian populations are being supplanted by nonwhite immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, particularly Muslims. It has been adopted by white supremacists, and linked to mass shootings in the United States and New Zealand.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Zemmour, 63, has electrified France’s presidential race. The neatly-dressed firebrand has hammered home warnings of a country in decline and exploited sentiments thriving well beyond its shores to emerge as a new leader of the country’s formidable far right, while still appealing to more mainstream conservative voters. More than one poll has predicted he could overtake Marine Le Pen, the doyen of the hard right, to reach the final round of the election in April and go head-to-head with President Emmanuel Macron.

“I think people are not enough afraid of him — they don’t think he can make it,” said Gaspard Gantzer, a former strategy and communications adviser to the last Socialist president of France, François Hollande. “Nobody thought that Trump could win.”

Modest beginnings

Zemmour spent much of his early childhood in Drancy, a modest Parisian suburb whose high-rise social housing and private apartment blocks dwarf the small detached properties set back behind iron railings below.