11 dead and 27 missing in flooding around Beijing after days of rain

Seasonal flooding hits large parts of China every summer, particularly in the semitropical south. However, some northern regions this year have reported the worst floods in 50 years.

In early July, at least 15 people were killed by floods in the southwestern region of Chongqing, and some 5,590 people in the far northwestern province of Liaoning had to be evacuated.

In the central province of Hubei, rainstorms have trapped residents in their vehicles and homes.

A woman and child pass vehicles pushed aside and stuck in mud in the aftermath of flooding on the outskirts of Beijing on Tuesday. Ng Han Guan / AP

Residents walk near a vehicle washed away by flood waters in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing on Tuesday. Ng Han Guan / AP

China’s deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River.

In 2021, more than 300 people died in flooding in the central province of Henan. Record rainfall inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou on July 20 that year, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line.