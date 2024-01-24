New emperor penguin colonies revealed by bird poop visible from space

LONDON — Poop stains are rarely cause for celebration.

But they are the reason Antarctic researchers have been able to identify four new colonies of emperor penguins — a species threatened with extinction by climate change.

A scientist from the British Antarctic Survey used satellite imagery to spot tell-tale patches of the penguins’ guano (a technical term meaning bird poop), visible from space as a series of brown smudges against the vastness of the White Continent.

The four colonies likely existed for years but hadn't been spotted until Peter Fretwell, a geographic information officer at the British Antarctic Survey, pored over the images. Some of these colonies appear to be moving location as climate change threatens the Antarctic sea ice on which they live and breed.

But while the discovery is invaluable for researchers, they caution it does little to alter the dire long-term prospects for this species, whose sea-ice habitat is being melted by global warming.

“By the end of the century we think that almost all emperor penguin colonies will no longer be viable,” Fretwell, who made the discovery, told NBC News in a telephone interview Wednesday. “They’re not going to survive in the long run.”

Emperor penguins are classed as "near threatened" with around 600,000 of them remaining — a 50% drop over the past half century, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

The four new discoveries bring the total known emperor penguin colonies to 66, Fretwell wrote in the journal Antarctic Science on Saturday. The findings “give us an idea of the distribution and where the colonies are, and that’s really, really important if we’re going to monitor how they adapt to climate change,” he said. “But it doesn’t change the big picture that much.”