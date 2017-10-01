PARIS — A suspected knife attacker was subdued and killed by police in Marseille Sunday after a deadly rampage in the city’s main station.

The French interior ministry said that the attacker had fatally stabbed two women at Marseille's main train station.

Police investigators work outside Marseille's main train station on Oct. 1, 2017, in Marseille, France. Claude Paris / AP

Police in the southern coastal city said they had “neutralized” the assailant and cordoned off the area. A witness told Reuters she heard the assailant shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is great" in Arabic) during the attack. Police called this incident a "likely terrorist act."

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said he was immediately heading to the scene of the attack.

#Marseille : après l’attaque perpétrée à proximité de la gare Saint Charles, je me rends immédiatement sur les lieux. — Gérard Collomb (@gerardcollomb) October 1, 2017

The spokesperson for the Paris Prosecutor's office confirmed to NBC News their "the anti-terrorist section" had taken over the investigation.

France has been in a state of emergency following a spate of attacks by Islamist militants over the last two years, including attacks in Paris in November 2015 which killed 130 people.

A gunman drove a heavy truck into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in the city of Nice last year, killing 86 people and injuring scores more.

This is a developing story.