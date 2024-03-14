Journaling war: How one Gaza student coped with trauma

On Oct 6. Salma Shurrab said goodbye to her home city without knowing it.

Breaking her usual midnight curfew, she indulged in a late-night car ride. With her cousin, Rana Alghussain, in the passenger seat, Shurrab, 22, drove through Gaza singing along to blaring pop music.

“We literally said goodbye to every street,” she wrote in her journal, listing off street names and neighborhoods the duo drove through. “I’m so thankful that coincidence happened because it made me say goodbye to Gaza.”

After surviving 60 days of Israel’s military offensive that has flattened swathes of the Palestinian enclave and killed more than 31,000 people, according to local health officials, including several friends, Shurrab fled to neighboring Egypt.

The key to her own survival has been what the dentistry student calls her “trauma journal,” which she spent hours writing “the good, the bad and the ugly” during sleepless nights.

“It holds who I am. That’s how I’m gonna stay connected to the past life I had in Gaza, even though it was destroyed,” she told NBC News — which has followed her experiences since the beginning of the war both in Gaza and now in Cairo.

Salma Shurrab, 22, in Cairo, holds her "trauma journal," which she kept amid 60 days of war in Gaza. NBC News

A page of Salma's diary featuring a photograph of her at age 12 and the words "Where are my rights to release me" in Arabic. NBC News

Shurrab’s diary bursts with collages of family photos, dried flowers and keepsakes collected in the rubble, including a stray bullet. One page chronicles her forced evacuation from her childhood home. Another features the cutting words: “Looking forward to staying alive.”

Harnessing the mix of grief and gratitude reflected in her diary, Shurrab now holds informal workshops to teach other Palestinians who fled the war how to access and confront their pain through journaling.

“I witnessed so many traumas. The journal was my therapy in the time I needed it the most,” she said. “Mental health awareness is the thing that Gaza needs right now. Everyone’s traumatized, and everyone’s needing help.”

‘There is no P in our PTSD’

Shurrab had begun recording her thoughts, feelings and experiences in a diary a year before the war, which began on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a multi-pronged attack on Israel that authorities say killed 1,200 and saw 240 taken hostage.

But it was lying next to a blue United Nations High Commission for Refugees logo on her family’s makeshift tent in the southern border town of Rafah that prompted her to continue recording her tumultuous life.

“When I was under the tent and saw the logo, all the emotions came to me that I am one of these refugees now and people who lost their homes and I have to accept it,” she said.

For Shurrab, the U.N. symbol triggered thoughts of the “Nakba,” or “catastrophe” in Arabic, which many use to describe the 1948 displacement of roughly 700,000 Palestinians who were expelled from their land in what became Israel.