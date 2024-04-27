Hamas releases video of Israeli hostages Keith Siegel and Omri Miran

A video of Israeli hostages Keith Siegel and Omri Miran was released by Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, on Saturday.

In the video, Siegel, 64, and Miran, 47, spoke about not being able to celebrate Passover with their loved ones because they are in Hamas captivity.

This is the second video Hamas has shared of Israeli hostages this week, having released a video of Israeli American Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Wednesday. NBC News has not been able to independently verify when or where the video was filmed, and it’s not clear if Siegal or Miran are still alive.

Siegel, who is a U.S. citizen, spoke directly to his family, letting them know that he is doing OK. His wife, Aviva, was held captive by Hamas for 51 days before she was released, according to a statement from the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters. In an interview Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with NBC News in February, Aviva Siegel, 62, said she believes Netanyahu is prioritizing his own political survival and his bid to crush Hamas over efforts to return the hostages.

"I think that Bibi Netanyahu is thinking about himself more than thinking about us," she said.

In a video statement shared by the Hostages forum after Hamas released the video, Aviva Siegel and the couple's two daughters, Ilan and Shir, shared a message. The women are seen holding hands and wearing shirts with Keith Siegel's picture and the caption, "BRING KEITH HOME NOW."

"Seeing my father today only emphasizes to all of us how much we must reach a deal as soon as possible and bring everyone home," Ilan Siegel said. "I demand that the leaders of this country watch this video and see their own father crying out for help."

Aviva Siegel directed her message at her husband, saying that she loves him.

"We will fight until you return," she said.

In the Al-Qassam video, Keith Siegel and Miran both encouraged people advocating for the return of all Israeli hostages to continue protesting until a deal is reached.

"If you watched the video, you saw that my father knows we are all coming to the rally every week and fighting for him and all the captives," Shir Siegel said in the family's statement. "Thank you for being with us. We will not stop fighting together."

In a statement, the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters said the "proof of life" from Siegel and Miran "is the clearest evidence that the Israeli government must do everything to approve a deal for the return of all the hostages before Independence Day." Independence Day in Israel is commemorated on May 14, and marks the day the Jewish state declared itself a country in the Middle East.

"Now is the time for the government and its leader to prove through actions their commitment to the citizens of Israel who await the return of the hostages," the organization said.