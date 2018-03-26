Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran-aligned rebels in Yemen fired a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia late Sunday, with fragments of one weapon over Riyadh killing one person and wounding two.

The casualties were the first in Saudi Arabia's capital since the Saudi-led war in Yemen began in March 2015. The U.S. provides logistical support and weaponry to the Saudi-led coalition.

The rebels known as Houthis said they launched a missile attack targeting Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and other sites, again showing their ability to strike deep into the neighboring kingdom amid the stalemated war in Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country.

The attack likely will spark new criticism of Iran's role in the conflict as well, as the Houthis identified some of the missiles fired as a type that the United Nations and the West say comes from Tehran.