President Trump is joined by Vice President Pence, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff U.S. Army Gen. Mark A. Milley and Brig. Gen. Marcus Evans, deputy director for special operations on the joint staff in the Situation Room of the White House on Oct. 26, 2019.

Shealah Craighead / The White House via Getty Images