Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace Prize for fight against 'oppression of women'

Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her fight against women's oppression in Iran and advocating for human rights.

The Nobel committee said "her brave struggle has come with tremendous personal cost." The activist remains in jail.

Last year the prize was jointly awarded to human rights campaigners in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

The prize is decided by a committee elected by the Norwegian Parliament. Past winners include Martin Luther King Jr., Malala Yousafzai and Nelson Mandela.

The prize, founded in 1901 by inventor and philanthropist Alfred Nobel, a Swedish inventor and entrepreneur, honors the nominee that "shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."

The winner gets 11 million Swedish crowns ($1 million).

Earlier this week, this year's Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three scientists "for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter."

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for their discoveries that led to the development of mRNA vaccines.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three scientists “for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots.”

Jon Fosse won the Nobel in Literature “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable."

This is a developing story, check back here for updates soon.