A Gaza teen spent last Eid surrounded by family. Now she’s collecting their bones.

It would normally be a time of feasts and family gatherings, with children dressed in new clothes and given money. This year, Seraj al-Najjar, 19, spent the Eid al-Fitr festival collecting the bones of her relatives from the rubble of her former home in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Younis.

With the sun beating down, she picked her way through the debris, dragging a sack containing the remains of family members whom she hopes to provide a proper burial for.

“Last Eid, six of my uncles came and visited me. It was pure happiness,” Najjar told an NBC News crew Tuesday, choking back tears.

This year, before millions of Muslims around the world began three days of festivities Wednesday to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, Najjar said she would mourn the deaths of 25 family members, including her father, Mazen al Najjar, who were killed by Israeli shelling on Dec. 5.

Siraj al-Najjar, 19, searches through the rubble of homes in Khan Younis looking for the remains of relatives. NBC News

Najjar was among a trickle of Palestinians who returned to Khan Younis after Israel announced it had withdrawn its forces on Sunday after months of fierce fighting and bombardment.

Like many, she found her former neighborhood looking like a wasteland, a moonscape of concrete and girders, upturned vehicles, bulldozed buildings, roads strewn with rubble and debris.

As people picked through the wreckage to salvage what they could from the vast destruction, a woman walked past Najjar with bags of clothes slung over her back and a baby on her hip. Next to her, a young boy covered in dust clutched a fluffy toy. Bright red, it stood out against the endless gray of debris.

Another woman sang an old Arabic song: “Home, oh home. Tell me where did the loved ones go? Where? …. Your night was full of light.”