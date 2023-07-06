Jenin residents begin picking up pieces after Israeli forces end raid

JENIN, West Bank — Residents of the Jenin refugee camp were picking up the pieces Thursday after the biggest incursion by Israel’s military into the occupied West Bank in two decades.

A thin layer of black ash coated large swaths of the area after Israel launched airstrikes and sent hundreds of troops into Jenin to crack down on Palestinian militants and destroy weapons following a series of attacks on Israelis.

After the two-day offensive, power lines were down, homes burned out, cars destroyed, narrow roads obliterated and walls pockmarked with bullets across the densely populated area that is home to some 15,000 people.

As the sun set Wednesday night, masked men, clad in black, wandered the area, long a hotbed of militancy in the northern West Bank, with their weapons on display. Other young men also wore black in a show of solidarity.

Some feared more raids after the offensive launched Monday left 12 Palestinians dead. The Islamic Jihad claimed four of the fatalities as its fighters while Hamas claimed a fifth, according to Reuters. Israeli officials said as far as they were aware, no civilians had been killed.

One Israeli soldier was killed.