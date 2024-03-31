IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to undergo hernia surgery

Netanyahu will be under full anesthesia and unconscious for the procedure. Justice Minister Yariv Levin, deputy prime minister, will serve as acting prime minister during the operation.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in Jerusalem on Feb. 18.Ronen Zvulun / Reuters file
/ Source: The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says the Israeli leader will undergo surgery on Sunday for a hernia.

Netanyahu’s office said the hernia was discovered during a routine checkup, and that the prime minister will be under full anesthesia and unconscious for the procedure.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close confidant who also holds the title of deputy prime minister, will serve as acting prime minister during the operation, the office said.

Netanyahu, 74, has kept a full schedule throughout Israel’s nearly six-month-long war against Hamas, and his doctors have said he is in good health.

Last year, however, doctors acknowledged he had concealed a long-known heart problem after they implanted a pacemaker.

