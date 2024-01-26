King Charles III is admitted to a hospital for a scheduled prostate operation

LONDON — King Charles III has arrived at a private London hospital to undergo a “corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Place said Friday.

The 75-year old king will be treated at the London Clinic, where the Princess of Wales is recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery. Buckingham Palace has said it will confirm his treatment when it has ended.

“The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,’’ the palace said. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.’’

The publicity around the king’s surgery is seen as an opportunity to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice. The monarch sought treatment “in common with thousands of men each year,” the palace said.