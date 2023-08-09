At least 9 dead in 'violent' fire at French vacation home for people with disabilities

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

At least nine people are dead after a fire erupted in a vacation home hosting adults with disabilities in France on Wednesday, local officials said.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. local time (12:30 a.m. ET) at the private cottage in La Forge in Wintzenheim, near the German border, the Haut-Rhin government said in a news release. The cottage was hosting a group of adults on vacation from Nancy.

The site hosted two groups of adults with disabilities and two accompanying associations that help disabled people, the state government said.

The "violent" fire was under control as of 12 p.m. local time (6 a.m. ET), officials said.

Seventeen people were evacuated, one was evacuated to a hospital, and one was “shocked," the state government said in their initial release.

Haut-Rhin officials said that the fire was brought under control “quickly.” A total of 76 firefighters were deployed, four fire trucks, four ambulances, and three ladders to contain the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.