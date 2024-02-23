Israel-Hamas war live updates: Netanyahu reveals his plans for post-war Gaza

What we know
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented his plan for Gaza after the war ends with Hamas It says that Israel would be allowed to operate militarily in the enclave for an indefinite period of time to prevent the resurgence of the militant group. The plan also stipulates that UNRWA, the main aid organization in the Gaza Strip, must be closed.
- Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA's commissioner general, said the organization was at a ''breaking point'' at a time of unprecedented need in Gaza in a letter yesterday to Dennis Francis, the president of the United Nations General Assembly. The agency could be forced cease operations entirely by the end of the month after several countries froze aid after Israel alleged that some of its workers had taken part in Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks.
- An Israeli delegation is travelling to Paris for negotiations for a hostage release and cease-fire deal, an official has said weeks after Netanyahu dismissed proposals from Hamas' as ''delusional.'' Hamas leaders have left Cairo, where days of discussions on a deal had also been taking place.
- More than 29,400 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 69,400 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials said at least 238 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Civilians recover belongings after Rafah bombardment
A young boy stands within a blast crater following an overnight Israeli bombardment in Rafah, southern Gaza on Feb. 23, 2024.
Israel plans to approve hundreds of new homes in occupied West Bank
Israel plans to approve the construction of more than 3,300 new homes in settlements in the occupied West Bank, a senior Cabinet minister from the far-right wing of the government announced.
Approval of new construction is bound to elicit condemnation from the United States at a time when the relationship between the allies is fraught because of disagreements over the course of Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a statement late Thursday that the new construction is meant as a response to a fatal Palestinian shooting attack near Jerusalem earlier in the day. He said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant participated in the discussion leading to the decision.