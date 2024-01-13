Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. conducts second, unilateral strike on Houthis

What we know
- The U.S. conducted another, unilateral strike in Yemen last night, according to two U.S. defense officials. The strike targeted a Houthi radar site.
- The strike was on a much smaller scale than the coordindated strikes on Thursday, when the U.S. and British militaries targeted more than 60 sites in Yemen, after weeks of attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea that the militants say are aimed at backing Hamas.
- The Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have vowed retaliation, raising concerns of a broader regional conflict. Biden said the U.S. will respond if the Houthis "continue this outrageous behavior."
- Tomorrow will be the 100th day since hostages were taken by Hamas into Gaza, a grim milestone Israelis have begun to commemorate. Yesterday, family members gathered at the Israeli-Gaza border, shouting words of support to the estimated 100 hostages still held in Gaza.
- The International Court of Justice wrapped up hearings in The Hague yesterday, though a decision to halt the war will likely take weeks. South Africa claimed “genocidal intent” in Israel's assault on Gaza, a charge Israel rejected as "atrocious and preposterous."
- In last 24 hours, 135 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry, as Israeli military continues its offensive across the enclave, as health and living conditions continue to deteriorate, and acccess to food remain at crisis levels.
- More than 23,800 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. More than 60,000 have been injured, and thousands more are missing and presumed dead.
- Israeli military officials say at least 186 soldiers have been killed during the country's ground invasion of Gaza, which came after 1,200 people were killed and about 240 hostages were seized after Hamas launched multipronged attacks on Israel on Oct. 7.
Terror suspects arrested in Denmark in December have 'links to Hamas,' prosecutor says
A Danish prosecutor said yesterday that an investigation into the arrests of three suspects in Denmark last month on suspicion of plotting to carry out “an act of terror” was linked to Hamas, according to a local media report.
The case has been shrouded in secrecy and very few details have been revealed about it until now.
”The investigation has provided information that, according to the police, the case has links to Hamas,” prosecutor Anders Larsson said during a custody hearing before an appeals court according to broadcaster TV2. “That information is no longer necessary to keep secret.”
The case coincided with the arrests of several alleged Hamas members in Germany and one in the Netherlands, as terror alerts throughout European countries remain high as a result of Israel's war with Hamas.
Nearly 100 days since hostages taken in Hamas terror attack
Richard Engel spoke with family members of people being held hostage in Gaza. Some of the families went to the border to shout messages of support to their loved ones nearly 100 days after the Oct. 7 attack.
“Don’t give up, stay resilient, we’re coming to get you soon,” one woman yelled into a microphone.
Missile strike on Houthi radar site was ‘follow-on action’ from earlier strikes, military says
A Tomahawk missile strike against a Houthi rebel radar site inside Yemen early Saturday local time was a “‘follow-on action” from the strikes a day earlier, the U.S. military said.
The new strike was launched at 3:45 a.m. Saturday local time using Tomahawk missiles launched from the USS Carney, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
It “was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on Jan. 12 designed to degrade the Houthi’s ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels,” it said.
U.S. carries out another strike against Houthi rebels in Yemen
The United States conducted another strike against Houthi rebels in Yemen tonight, according to two U.S. defense officials.
The strike was done by the U.S. and was carried out from a Navy ship, the officials said.
The target was a Houthi radar site, the officials said.
On Thursday, the U.S. and United Kingdom carried out strikes against Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran and control much of Yemen, in retaliation for Houthi attacks against commercial and other vessels in the Red Sea, officials said.
