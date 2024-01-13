Israel-Hamas war live updates: U.S. conducts second, unilateral strike on Houthis

Terror suspects arrested in Denmark in December have 'links to Hamas,' prosecutor says

A Danish prosecutor said yesterday that an investigation into the arrests of three suspects in Denmark last month on suspicion of plotting to carry out “an act of terror” was linked to Hamas, according to a local media report.

The case has been shrouded in secrecy and very few details have been revealed about it until now.

”The investigation has provided information that, according to the police, the case has links to Hamas,” prosecutor Anders Larsson said during a custody hearing before an appeals court according to broadcaster TV2. “That information is no longer necessary to keep secret.”

The case coincided with the arrests of several alleged Hamas members in Germany and one in the Netherlands, as terror alerts throughout European countries remain high as a result of Israel's war with Hamas.