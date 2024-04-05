Israel-Hamas war live updates: IDF fires senior officers after killing of Gaza aid workers; World Central Kitchen demands independent probe

What we know
- The Israeli military has fired two officers and said that a probe into the strikes that killed seven aid workers found serious errors and violations of protocol that led its forces to repeatedly hit a convoy the IDF says its forces believed contained Hamas gunmen not World Central Kitchen team members. There have been mounting calls for an independent probe into the incident, and the charity said that "the IDF cannot credibly investigate its own failure in Gaza."
- The U.S. has cautiously welcomed Israel's commitment to open additional aid routes into Gaza, including via its border with the north of the Palestinian enclave where hundreds of thousands of people are thought to be on the brink of starvation. The news followed a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which President Joe Biden warned of a potential shift in U.S. policy.
- Tehran has held funerals for the military commanders killed in an airstrike on its consulate in Syria. Israel has been bracing for a retaliatory attack, halting leave for combat units and boosting aerial defenses.
- The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 33,000 , according to the enclave's Health Ministry. Another 75,600 people have been reported injured. The Israeli military said at least 256 soldiers have been killed since the ground invasion of Gaza began.
Israeli military releases findings from probe into aid convoy strikes
The Israel Defense Forces has released the findings from its own investigation into the strikes that killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in Gaza earlier this week.
The findings were presented yesterday to the IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. The IDF has dismissed two officers, reprimanded two commanders and reprimanded the senior commander responsible, it said in a statement this morning.
"The investigation’s findings indicate that the incident should not have occurred. Those who approved the strike were convinced that they were targeting armed Hamas operatives and not WCK employees. The strike on the aid vehicles is a grave mistake stemming from a serious failure due to a mistaken identification, errors in decision-making, and an attack contrary to the Standard Operating Procedures," it said.
The incident has fueled calls for an independent probe and demands from the U.S. that Israel do more to allow aid into Gaza and protect humanitarian workers.
The IDF said that the investigation "found that the forces identified a gunman on one of the aid trucks, following which they identified an additional gunman. After the vehicles left the warehouse where the aid had been unloaded, one of the commanders mistakenly assumed that the gunmen were located inside the accompanying vehicles and that these were Hamas terrorists."
The statement added: "The forces did not identify the vehicles in question as being associated with WCK. Following a misidentification by the forces, the forces targeted the three WCK vehicles based on the misclassification of the event and misidentification of the vehicles as having Hamas operatives inside them."
Iran mourns Revolutionary Guards members killed in Syria strike
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prays over the coffins of seven Revolutionary Guard Corps members in Tehran yesterday, after they were killed in a strike on the country’s consular annex in Damascus, Syria. He joined mourners to share his grief over the losses, which Iran has blamed on Israel, ahead of funerals taking place in Tehran today.
Israel to open more aid routes to Gaza and increase deliveries after pressure from Biden
WASHINGTON — Israel has committed to opening additional aid routes to allow for increased assistance to flow into Gaza after a call with President Joe Biden warning of a potential shift in U.S. policy after strikes this week killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers.
White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said after the call that Israel had committed to opening the Ashdod port to allow assistance to be directly delivered into Gaza, opening the Erez crossing to let aid flow into north Gaza and significantly boosting deliveries from Jordan.
“As the President said today on the call, U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these and other steps, including steps to protect innocent civilians and the safety of aid workers,” Watson said in a statement.