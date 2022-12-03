World Cup live updates: USA vs. Netherlands coverage

Team USA take on the Netherlands in the first knockout round of the round of Qatar World Cup Saturday.
While the Dutch sailed through Group A without much drama the U.S. have performed above expectations, the midfield trio of Yunus Musah, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie dominating against England and Iran.
What to know about the U.S. World Cup match vs. The Netherlands
- Team USA qualified for the World Cup's knockout round after a 1-0 over Iran
- The United States is trying to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.
- The U.S. faces off against the Netherlands at 10 a.m. EST.
- Argentina will play Australia at 2 p.m. EST.
- More than a million people have traveled to Qatar for the World Cup, but controversy is also descending on the tiny Gulf kingdom.
- USA forward Christian Pulisic, who was injured during Tuesday's game after scoring the game-winning goal, has been cleared to play.
Making knockout play was a major achievement for the United States, which failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia.
Christian Pulisic cleared to play against Netherlands after game injury
U.S. forward Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play in the team’s round-of-16 game against the Netherlands, the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team announced Friday.
Pulisic, 24, sustained a pelvic contusion relatively early in Tuesday’s match after he careened into Iran’s goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, while scoring the game’s only goal.
The USMNT had described Pulisic’s status after the game as day-to-day.
U.S. looking for a rare World Cup quarterfinal appearance
An American upset over the Netherlands would bring coach Gregg Berhalter's men to the quarterfinals and a stage rarely occupied in U.S. soccer history.
The U.S. men’s team made the semifinals of the inaugural World Cup in 1930, finishing third, behind runner-up Argentina and host and champion Uruguay.
The closest the Americans have come since that 1930 run was in 2002, when they made the quarterfinals of that tournament in South Korea and Japan.
Qatar World Cup lays bare the huge environmental cost of tournament
Air conditioning in huge open-air stadiums, hundreds of international flights, lots and lots of lights.
More than a million people have traveled to Qatar for one of the planet’s biggest sporting events. But as it hosts the soccer World Cup, controversy is also descending on the tiny Gulf kingdom.
Alongside concerns over human rights, anti-LGBTQ laws and the treatment of migrant workers — issues that have dogged the tournament for years — critics say Qatar 2022 will be one of the most environmentally damaging of modern times.
Ahead of the tournament, several ecologically minded professional players signed an open letter to FIFA early this month, urging soccer’s global organizing body to ditch its contested claim that the Qatar World Cup is carbon neutral and to review its plans for next year’s Women’s World Cup hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
