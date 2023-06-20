They set off hoping for a rare glimpse of a storied wreck, but now find themselves at the center of their own dramatic tale at sea.

A British billionaire and a prominent Pakistani businessman and his son are among the five people facing a race to be rescued onboard a submersible with a rapidly dwindling air supply in the North Atlantic. The other two people onboard have yet to be identified.

The vessel went missing on Sunday during a dive to explore the wreck of the Titanic, part of a tour offering explorers the opportunity to see the site up close for a significant sum. The submersible, called Titan, was on only its third trip since OceanGate Expeditions began offering them in 2021.

British adventurer Hamish Harding

British billionaire and adventurer Hamish Harding was among the five people onboard the vessel.

In a photo captured before Sunday's dive, Harding could be seen looking out from a vessel in a uniform with a badge that says "Titanic expedition crew."

Harding's company Action Aviation says on its website that it was established in 2004, operating as a global sales company in business aviation.

Hamish Harding ahead of the start of the expedition on Sunday morning. Dirty Dozen Productions / AFP - Getty Images

A post Sunday on the billionaire's Instagram account said he was joining OceanGate’s expedition “as a mission specialist” — typically a one-time crew member who pays a fee to join the effort.

“Due to the worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” Harding said in his post. He said that a “weather window” had just opened up and that the team was going to attempt a dive the following day.

“Until then we have a lot of preparations and briefings to do,” he said.

Harding, who lives in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, holds three Guinness World Records, including the longest duration at full ocean depth by a crewed vessel. In March 2021, he and ocean explorer Victor Vescovo dived to the lowest depth of the Mariana Trench. In June 2022, he went into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, according to The Associated Press.

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman

Prominent Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, were also identified as being onboard the vessel by family and by one of Dawood's businesses.

"We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time. The family is well looked after and are praying to Allah for the safe return of their family members," the family said.

"We, at Engro, remain in prayer for their swift and safe return, and will share any updates we may have as and when they come," Engro, the company where Dawood serves as vice chairman of the firm’s board, said.

The father and son, who are both British citizens, belong to one of Pakistan's most prominent families, according to the Associated Press. Their firm invests in agriculture, industries and the health sector, while Shahzada Dawood is also on the board of trustees for the California-based SETI Institute that searches for extraterrestrial intelligence, according to the news agency.

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood. Facebook

Others

The other two people onboard the vessel have not yet been publicly identified.

In his Instagram post, Harding wrote that the team on the sub had "a couple of legendary explorers," including "PH Nargeolet."

NBC News was not immediately able to confirm whether French diver Paul Henry Nargeolet was onboard the vessel. John Nathaniel Paschall, a stepson of Nargeolet, declined to confirm whether his stepfather was onboard the sub.

Nargeolet, who is known by some as "Mr. Titanic," is the Director of Underwater Research at the Experiential Media Group, which creates "museum-quality exhibitions" around the world, according to the company's website. He is considered a leading authority on the wreckage of the Titanic, according to a biography of the diver on the site.

Nargeolet has led several expeditions to the Titanic wreckage site, completing at least 35 dives in a submersible and supervising the recovery of at least 5,000 artifacts, including the recovery of the “big piece” — a 20-ton section of the Titanic’s hull, according to the biography.

French dive expert Paul-Henry Nargeolet next to a model of the Titanic at an expo in Paris in 2013. Joel Saget / AFP via Getty Images file

Also known by his first initials, "P.H.," Nargeolet had a career spanning 22 years with the French Navy before retiring in 1986 and joining the French Institute for Research and Exploitation of Sea. While at IFREMER, he led the first recovery expedition to the Titanic in 1987, according to the bio.

Years later, in 2010, he "served as the expedition leader on the most technologically advanced dive to Titanic spearheading the first comprehensive survey map of the Ship," according to the bio.

In a 2019 interview with the Irish Examiner, Nargeolet was asked whether he ever got scared of diving to reach the wreck.

“If you are 11m or 11km down, if something bad happens, the result is the same,” the former French naval captain said. “When you’re in very deep water, you’re dead before you realize that something is happening, so it’s just not a problem," he said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said they have “brought all assets that we have available” to the search to find the missing sub and its crew.

In a statement, OceanGate Expeditions said its "entire focus is on the crew members in the submersible and their families."

"We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible,” the company said.