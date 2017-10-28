MOGADISHU, Somalia — A suicide car bomb exploded outside a popular hotel in Somalia's capital on Saturday, killing at least 19 people and wounding more than 30, while gunfire could be heard inside, police said. A second blast was heard in the area minutes later.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said the gunfire was heard inside the Nasa-Hablod hotel, which is close to the presidential palace and is frequented by politicians and other members of Mogadishu's elite. A senior Somali police colonel and a former lawmaker were among the dead, Hussein said.

Somalis carry away a man injured after a car bomb was detonated in Mogadishu, Somalia Son Oct 28, 2017. Farah Abdi Warsameh / AP

Saturday's blasts came two weeks after more than 350 people were killed in a massive truck bombing on a busy Mogadishu street in the country's worst-ever attack.

Al-Shabab, Africa's deadliest Islamic extremist group, quickly claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack and said its fighters were inside the hotel.

As night fell, sporadic gunfire could be heard around the hotel as both soldiers and ambulances responded to the attack.

Mohamed Dek Haji said he survived the bombing as he walked beside a parked car that was largely destroyed by the explosion. He said he saw at least three armed men in military uniforms running toward the hotel after the suicide bombing at its gate.

"I think they were al-Shabab fighters who were trying to storm the hotel," he said, lying on a hospital bed. He suffered small injuries on his shoulder and skull from flying glass.

Witnesses in some previous attacks have said al-Shabab fighters disguised themselves by wearing military uniforms.

The scene of a car bomb attack in Mogadishu, Somalia on Oct. 28, 2017. At least ten people were killed in two suicide car bomb attacks for which extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility. According to reports, gunfire was heard inside a hotel near the presidential palace. Said Yusuf Warsame / EPA

Al-Shabab often targets high-profile areas of Mogadishu. It has not commented on the massive attack two weeks ago; experts have said the death toll was so high that the group hesitated to further anger Somali citizens as its pursues its insurgency.

Since the blast two weeks ago, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has visited regional countries to seek more support for the fight against the extremist group, vowing a "state of war."

A 22,000-strong multinational African Union force in Somalia is expected to withdraw its forces and hand over the country's security to the Somali military by the end of 2020. U.S. military officials and others in recent months have expressed concern that Somali forces are not yet ready.

The U.S. military also has stepped up military efforts against al-Shabab this year in Somalia, carrying out nearly 20 drone strikes, as the global war on extremism moves deeper into the African continent.