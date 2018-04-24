Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a boy on Monday — her third child with Prince William. The baby boy, whose name has yet to be announced, is fifth in line to the throne.

Prince William's brother, Prince Harry, will have to wait a bit longer now.

NBC News' interactive below takes a look at who’s who in the monarchy and the line of succession.