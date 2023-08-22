IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Children stranded 900 feet in the air after cable car breaks down in Pakistan

An army helicopter had been moved to the area for a rescue operation after attempts at fixing the fault had been unsuccessful, authority says.
/ Source: Reuters
By Reuters

Eight people, including six school children, were trapped in a malfunctioning chair lift in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said, and a military helicopter has been dispatched to rescue them.

The children, who were stranded since about 6 a.m local time (8 p.m. Monday ET), were using the chair lift to get to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 124 miles north of Islamabad.

“A cable broke in a chair lift service, following which people have been trapped 900 feet above the ground,” Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement.

It said an army helicopter had been moved to the area for a rescue operation after attempts at fixing the fault had been unsuccessful.

Reuters