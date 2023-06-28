Anger and division roil Russian fighters after mercenary rebellion

Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin trafficked in fury to cultivate his status as a public champion of the legions of hard-line pro-war voices who were disillusioned with Russia’s military leadership. But now the explosion of his bitter feud into a fast-aborted rebellion has fueled fury of its own.

Some who backed the mutiny were dismayed at Prigozhin's decision to turn back before his fighters reached Moscow, while others were outraged at the apparent deal the Kremlin reached to end the crisis.

While the fate of the defiant mutineer and his fighters remain uncertain, there are signs that his hold over onetime backers may have been weakened by the saga. And Russian President Vladimir Putin — eager to restore his authority and undermine his challenger — has sought to exploit this growing divide, according to analysts.

“You set us up,” said one camouflage-clad man wielding a gun in a video posted to Telegram after Saturday's short-lived revolt. The video claimed to be from members of one of the Russian army’s Storm-Z brigades, which experts have suggested are made up of ex-convicts turned fighters. The same group had earlier posted videos in support of Prigozhin.

The group also insulted Prigozhin, saying they had supported his rebellion and now felt betrayed.

A BBC News analysis of online messages by Wagner troops and their families found some furious with the decision to bring the rebellion to an abrupt halt. One user claiming to be a Wagner fighter on a popular Telegram channel derided Prigozhin as a “bald waste of space" who had "destroyed" the militia group he claimed to have launched the mutiny to save.

Meanwhile, some Russian pro-war commentators and military bloggers — who have become increasingly influential and had found common cause with Prigozhin's criticism of the defense ministry — equated the mutiny with treason and called for its leaders' execution.

Their social media channels were rife with rumor and speculation in the wake of the crisis, much of it focused on who might pay the price.