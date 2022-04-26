“Maybe tomorrow City Hall doesn’t have enough funds to keep us here, and I won’t know where to live,” she said.

She is part of an influx that comes at a particularly sensitive time for Moldova.

The country is small, poor and terribly vulnerable to a hostile Russia. It receives 100 percent of its gas and electricity from Russia, and there is deep anxiety inside Moldova that Moscow will try to destabilize the country following dramatic elections last year in which a pro-Western political party headed by Moldova’s first female president, Maia Sandu, won decisively. Sandu is seeking stronger ties with the European Union and formally applied for membership of the bloc following the invasion.

Tensions are high. Sandu signed a bill last week banning Russian symbols of aggression, eliciting stern words from Russian officials.

European leaders are aware of the critical position Moldova finds itself in as it struggles to shelter its swelling refugee population. Earlier this month, European donors pledged $713 million in aid to help the country face the growing challenges brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“This mobilization of support will be a success, not only because of our solidarity or generosity, but also because we clearly understand that we have joint interest,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his Moldovan counterparts at a conference in Berlin. “Your security is our security.”

Other Ukrainians who made it to Moldova tell a harrowing story of escape. Vilatli Boicenko said he and his family did not believe the rumors of war circulating around Odesa, Ukraine’s famed port city.

But a late-night text message from a friend in the Navy changed his mind: “Pray to God. It has begun.”

The family have a coffee shop in Odesa, a strategically important Black Sea port famed as the most beautiful, cosmopolitan and strategically important city in the region.

“Odesa is and will stay a European city,” Boicenko said.