A series of media reports citing U.S. officials have added fuel to the fire.

Surovikin was sympathetic to the rebellion, U.S. officials told Reuters, though the news agency added that Western intelligence did not know with certainty if he had helped in any way. The New York Times previously cited U.S. officials as saying that Surovikin had “advance knowledge” of Prigozhin’s plans to rebel against Russia’s military leadership.

NBC News has not confirmed the reports, but they only added to questions about whether support from top military figures may explain the apparent lack of armed resistance to the mutiny.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesman, dismissed the reports about Surovikin as “speculation and gossip.” Peskov refused to answer any questions on Surovikin during his call with reporters on Thursday, deferring to the defense ministry.

The general, who earned the nickname “General Armageddon” for his brutal tactics, is viewed as one of Russia’s most effective. He was replaced as the head of the Ukraine war by Gen. Valery Gerasimov, who has also not been seen in public since the rebellion.

Moscow’s defense ministry has not mentioned Gerasimov since June 9, and has not said anything publicly about the two generals’ whereabouts despite the rampant speculation across Russian social media.

A display of unity in Dagestan

With Russia shaken by the rebellion and its fallout, the Kremlin seemed determined to display unity.

Footage distributed by Russian state media late Wednesday showed Putin stretching his arms toward a seemingly elated crowd during a scheduled event in the city of Derbent.

A group of people behind a barrier can be heard cheering and reaching for the Russian leader with their hands and phones, as cameras roll and his guards appear to make a gap in the security cordon for the Russian leader to get closer to the people.

It’s a remarkable departure for Putin, who has led a largely isolated existence since the Covid-19 pandemic, forcing those around him to enter quarantine for weeks and meeting with officials across a very long table.

Suddenly breaking with that protocol, which has continued long since the pandemic’s peak, suggested a desire to project the idea that he still has the nation’s adoration as he seeks to resurrect his image as Russia’s guarantor of stability.

The Kremlin regularly holds carefully staged events for public consumption.