Russia's Putin fields media questions at annual marathon press conference

Event comes after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced legislation described as a sanctions bill "from hell" due to penalties on Russian firms.
Image: Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow
President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow on Thursday.EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA / Reuters

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Yuliya Talmazan

Russian President Vladimir Putin began fielding questions from members of the media in his annual press conference Thursday as his country faced growing political and economic pressure from the U.S.

The Russian leader usually focuses on domestic issues, but in the past hasn't shied away from commenting on foreign policy and Russia’s strained relations with the West. The event, which can last for several hours, began at around noon (4 a.m. ET).

The first question Putin tackled concerned climate change, to which the Russian leader responded by saying that “no one knows the real reason behind” it.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

While promising a reduction in overall emissions, Putin also singled out U.S. and China as being the biggest polluters.

“It is hard to calculate how humanity is affecting the climate, almost impossible,” Putin said. “However, doing nothing is not the answer. We have to do as much as we can.”

The press conference comes a day after U.S. officials voted to place strict sanctions on Russia.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee advanced legislation, described by one sponsor as the sanctions bill "from hell" due to the broad penalties it could impose on Russian companies from various sectors, but no indication was given on further timings.

Putin: ‘Thank God’ Ukraine not Russia now under U.S. spotlight

Nov. 21, 201900:40

Putin's conference with reporters also comes in the wake of President Donald Trump's impeachment in a vote by the House of Representatives Wednesday.

For the third time in the U.S.'s history, the House of Representatives voted to impeach a sitting president, acting after a daylong debate on whether Trump violated his oath in pressuring Ukraine to damage a political opponent.

The impeachment vote could delay the imposition of sanctions against Russia as fresh restrictions are unlikely to be put forward until after the political storm abates in the United States.

This story will be updated throughout the press conference.

Yuliya Talmazan

Yuliya Talmazan is a London-based journalist.

Reuters contributed.