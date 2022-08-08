KYIV — The prospect of a nuclear catastrophe sparked growing international alarm Monday after shelling attacks hit a Russian-controlled power plant in Ukraine that is almost twice the size of Chernobyl.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for international inspectors to be given access to the sprawling nuclear site as fears grew of a disaster after the weekend strikes left the plant damaged but still operational.
“Any attack [on] a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing,” he said Monday in Tokyo after attending a ceremony in Hiroshima to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing.
Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over who is responsible for attacks on the plant, which is the largest in Europe.
Ukraine said the Soviet-era site was hit by Russian shelling on Friday and Saturday and has called for the plant to be demilitarized.
The Russian attacks caused damage to several buildings, putting one reactor offline and raising the threat of radiation leaks and fires, according to Energoatom, Ukraine’s national energy company.
Russia's defense ministry said it was Ukrainian artillery that hit the plant, damaging a high-voltage power line that served the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
NBC News has not verified the claims of either side.
Either way, political figures across the world have warned of a raised threat of disaster and 54,000 people were without power as a result of the shelling, the head of Energoatom, Ukraine’s national energy company, told NBC News on Saturday.
The plant is located in Zaporizhzhia, an area of southeastern Ukraine that was seized by Russian forces in the early stages of the war and may now be in the sights of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom, has called for Russian forces to withdraw and hand control to a team of peacekeepers.
"What we need is for Russia to just to release Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and make some type of no-military zone around it, he told NBC News on Saturday. While the plant was stable, radiation levels could “could increase at any moment,” Kotin added. He warned there was a real risk of “nuclear catastrophe” and “radiation catastrophe” due to huge amounts of spent nuclear material that could be hit by rockets.
Energoatom alleged Monday that Russian forces had placed mines in the power plant and were warning that further fighting could trigger a huge disaster.
The company cited Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's intelligence division, who said Saturday on Ukrainian TV: "There is confirmed information about the mining of the power units by the Russian occupying forces of the power units of Zaporizhia NPP in Energodar."
Moscow has yet to respond to the accusation. NBC News has asked the Kremlin for a response.
Russia has denied shelling the plant and instead accused Ukraine’s 44th artillery brigade of launching attacks from the nearby town of Marganets. Ukraine was responsible for “a new act of nuclear terrorism,” Russia’s defense ministry said in a statement, according to the state-owned RIA Novosti news agency.
The nuclear reactor complex was operating in "normal mode," Yevgeniy Balitsky, the Russian-installed head of the local administration, said on Monday according to Russian news agency Interfax. Later, Moscow's defense ministry said that the high-voltage line had been damaged, causing a power surge and forcing staff to reduce output from two of the site's six reactors in order to "prevent disruption."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the shelling “extremely dangerous” in his daily call with reporters Monday, adding: “We expect the countries that have absolute influence on the Ukrainian leadership to use this influence in order to rule out the continuation of such shelling.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that he was "deeply concerned" by the takeover of the plant by Russian forces.
"There are credible reports," Blinken said, "that Russia is using this plant as the equivalent of a human shield, but a nuclear shield in the sense that it’s firing on Ukrainians from around the plant and of course, the Ukrainians cannot and will not fire back lest there be a terrible accident involving a nuclear plant.”
Russian forces seized the plant in March, just over a week after the invasion began, but it is still run by its Ukrainian staff. Around 500 Russian soldiers and 50 military vehicles are at the plant, Energoatom said.
The 1986 disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant near the northern Ukrainian city of Pripyat is considered the worst on record. It required the evacuation of more than 100,000 people living within 19 miles, and the resulting radiation was detected across Europe. Officially, fewer than 50 people died as a direct result of Chernobyl, but this is vigorously contested by scientists and environmental groups.
Ukrainian lawmakers have speculated that as many as 3 million people could die and 51 million be otherwise affected by radiation in the event of a serious incident involving the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.
Josh Lederman reported from Kyiv, and Patrick Smith reported from London.