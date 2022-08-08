Ukraine said the Soviet-era site was hit by Russian shelling on Friday and Saturday and has called for the plant to be demilitarized.

The Russian attacks caused damage to several buildings, putting one reactor offline and raising the threat of radiation leaks and fires, according to Energoatom, Ukraine’s national energy company.

Russia's defense ministry said it was Ukrainian artillery that hit the plant, damaging a high-voltage power line that served the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

NBC News has not verified the claims of either side.

Either way, political figures across the world have warned of a raised threat of disaster and 54,000 people were without power as a result of the shelling, the head of Energoatom, Ukraine’s national energy company, told NBC News on Saturday.

The plant is located in Zaporizhzhia, an area of southeastern Ukraine that was seized by Russian forces in the early stages of the war and may now be in the sights of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom, has called for Russian forces to withdraw and hand control to a team of peacekeepers.

"What we need is for Russia to just to release Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and make some type of no-military zone around it, he told NBC News on Saturday. While the plant was stable, radiation levels could “could increase at any moment,” Kotin added. He warned there was a real risk of “nuclear catastrophe” and “radiation catastrophe” due to huge amounts of spent nuclear material that could be hit by rockets.

Energoatom alleged Monday that Russian forces had placed mines in the power plant and were warning that further fighting could trigger a huge disaster.

The company cited Andriy Yusov, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's intelligence division, who said Saturday on Ukrainian TV: "There is confirmed information about the mining of the power units by the Russian occupying forces of the power units of Zaporizhia NPP in Energodar."

Moscow has yet to respond to the accusation. NBC News has asked the Kremlin for a response.