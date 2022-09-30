More than 20 killed in attack on civilian convoy in Russian-occupied Ukraine

A strike or series of strikes on a civilian convoy killed over 20 people in southern Ukraine overnight, including children, in one of the most deadly attacks of Russia's war on its neighbor.
The strikes near the city of Zaporizhzhia, which were swiftly condemned by Ukrainian officials as a Russian war crime, came as the Kremlin prepared to formally annex the area and three other parts of the country that are partially controlled by its military.
Meanwhile, the head of the region's pro-Moscow governing council blamed the attack on Ukrainian armed forces.
NBC News has been unable to verify the details of the attack. NBC News has contacted the Russian Ministry of Defense for comment but the Russian government has yet to react to the incident.
The office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said on the Telegram messaging app Friday that about 50 people were also injured in the attack on what it called a "humanitarian convoy," adding that it had begun a criminal investigation.
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Telegram: "The Russians continue to kill Ukrainians and our Zaporizhzhian land. Terror continues. The killings continue."
Four out of 16 anti-aircraft S-300 missiles hit the convoy near Zaporizhzhia, which was made up civilians travelling to Russian-occupied areas to pick up relatives, Tymoshenko said. While designed to hit aircraft, the Soviet-era missiles can be used to hit ground targets.
Bridget Brink, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, characterized the incident as “horrific news of Russian attacks against civilians.”
She said on Twitter:
“Amid its losses on the battlefield, Russia continues strikes on Ukrainian civilians, a further demonstration that Ukraine’s fight is not only a fight for freedom and sovereignty, but for survival.”
However, pro-Kremlin officials said the convoy was targeted by Ukrainian forces.
“The Kyiv regime is trying to destroy people who wanted to return to the safe territory of Russia. This is the targeted annihilation of the civilian population,” said Evgeny Balitsky, head of the pro-Russian civil-military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region.
A reporter with the Reuters news agency saw bodies lying on the ground or still in vehicles at the city’s sprawling Orekhovo car market. A blast had left a crater in the ground near two lines of vehicles full of blankets and suitcases, they said.
Elsewhere, the Ukrainian air force said it had shot down 5 out of 7 Shahed-136 drones — sometimes called "kamikaze drones" — over the Mykolaiv and Odessa regions, Ukraine's government said.
Shelling of Ukrainian-held areas continued elsewhere on Thursday night. One person was killed and five injured as Dnipro was hit by Iskander short-range ballistic missiles, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.
Donetsk, Kharkiv and the northern region of Sumy were all struck by artillery and mortar fire in the last 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said.
"The occupiers fired 16 rockets in one morning in Zaporizhzhia and the district alone!" Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel. "Only terrorists could have done this, they should have no place in the civilized world."
Zelenskyy will today hold an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.
Darya Herasymchuk, advisor to the president on children's rights and rehabilitation, said Friday that 3,781 children have been left without parental care since the start of the war.