Shooter kills and injures dozens in the Czech Republic, police say

A gunman has injured or killed dozens of people at a university in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, police said in a statement Thursday. The shooter was among the dead, police said on X.

"We can confirm that there are dead and injured people at the scene," the police said in a statement, without specifying the exact number of victims.

An entire building in downtown Prague was also being evacuated, police added.

The country's prime minister, Petr Fiala, said he's returning to Prague in a post on X.

"Due to the tragic events at the Faculty of Philosophy in Prague, I have canceled the work program in Olomouc and am going back to Prague," he said.

Authorities have urged people to remain indoors, saying "the entire Náměstí Jan Palach and the surrounding area is completely closed."

Dozens of people were seen running on the Charles Bridge in Prague, in a video shared online and geolocated by NBC News.

The British Embassy in Prague issued an advisory, asking nationals to follow the advice of local authorities.

The Czech Republic is also known as Czechia.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.