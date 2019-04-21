Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 21, 2019, 5:18 AM GMT By Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A Sri Lanka hospital spokesman says six Easter Sunday blasts killed at least 30 people and wounded 283 others.

The near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels frequented by tourists, a Sri Lanka security official said.

The first blast ripped through St. Anthony's Shrine in Colombo.

One church, St. Anthony's Shrine, and the three hotels are in Colombo and are frequented by foreign tourists. The other two churches are in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo, and the eastern town of Batticaloa.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak with reporters.

Alex Agileson, who was in the vicinity, said buildings in the surrounding area shook with the blast. He said a number of injured were carried in ambulances.

A second explosion was reported at St. Sebastian's Church in Negombo, a Catholic majority town north of Colombo. The church has appealed for help on its Facebook page.

Sri Lankan security officials said they were checking for details. Police immediately rushed to both areas and sealed off the churches.