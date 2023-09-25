Sophia Loren hospitalized, underwent surgery after breaking hip in fall, rep says

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Sophia Loren has been hospitalized and is recovering from surgery after a fall, her representative confirmed.

The 89-year-old Italian film legend had a successful surgery for a leg fracture after she fell in her Switzerland home Sunday, her agent said.

Agent Andrea Giusti said in an email Monday that Loren fell in a bathroom and surgery was performed later that day. The operation “went very well and now we only need to wait,” Giusti said.

The actress broke both her hip and a thigh bone, the agent said.

When Loren would be discharged from the hospital wasn't immediately clear.

Loren celebrated her 89th birthday last week and has lived in a Swiss villa near Lake Geneva for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared, looking radiant, with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show held on the sidelines of the city’s annual film festival.

Loren was scheduled to appear at a restaurant that bears her name in Bari, a city in southern Italy, but her fall forced the event to be canceled. According to her agent, Loren gave the restaurant the right to use her name and image.

Loren became the first performer to win an Academy Award for a foreign language role in 1961 and took home an Honorary Award, or lifetime achievement award, from the Academy in 1990.