Spanish apartment block fire: 14 people missing, at least 5 dead

Firefighters were searching on Friday for 14 people, including a couple, their toddler and two-week-old baby, still missing after a huge fire ripped through an apartment block in the Spanish city of Valencia, killing at least five people and injuring 15.

The blaze, fanned by strong winds, engulfed the block within half an hour on Thursday evening, witnesses said. An insurance expert said it may have spread so fast due to the use of a plastic material on the facade, a comment evoking memories of the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in London in 2017.

Firefighters with masks and oxygen tanks worked their way through the charred building looking for bodies or survivors, though a spokesman for the fire service said the chances of anybody having survived such a blaze were slim.

Firefighters work at a burned block building in Valencia, Spain, on Friday. Alberto Saiz / AP

The wind was so strong at times that it had pushed back the water being hosed by firefighters, a policeman said.

Dental experts headed to Valencia from other parts of Spain to help identify charred bodies, while police collected DNA samples from relatives for the same purpose.

Visiting the scene on Friday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said residents “had lost everything in a matter of minutes in this terrible fire.”

Pope Francis was praying for all those affected by the blaze, his spokesman said.

An acrid smell hung in the air at the site of the fire in El Campanar, an affluent district of Spain’s third-largest city.

Valencians flocked to donate clothes, medicines and toys for residents who lost all their belongings in the fire and are now being temporarily being housed in a nearby hotel.

Firefighters remove a charred body inside a burned block building in Valencia, Spain, on Friday. Alberto Saiz / AP

Panic

Panicked residents had rushed to balconies to plea for help as burning embers fell to the ground during the fire. At least two people were rescued from their balconies on cranes.

“I told my daughter and mother-in-law to leave, other people stayed inside,” a resident called Adriana told Reuters.

The young couple still missing on Friday had taken refuge in their bathroom with their two baby and toddler from where they had messaged friends, residents told state broadcaster RTVE. Police did not respond to a request for further details.

Emergency services said the fire began on the fourth floor but gave no cause. A local magistrate has opened an investigation into the blaze.

The building, comprising two towers linked by what its developers described as a “panoramic lift” had several dozen flats and was completed in 2008, officials said. It had 138 apartments, newspaper El Pais reported.