Hong Kong a cautionary tale as China looms over Taiwan's election

Jaw Shaw-kong, the vice-presidential candidate for the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which favors closer ties with Beijing, pointed to the internationally criticized national security trial of Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai and the record-low turnout in Hong Kong’s “patriots only” District Council elections last month.

“If Beijing treats Hong Kong in this manner, the people in Taiwan are watching,” he told reporters yesterday.

All three presidential candidates — Lai, Hou Yu-ih of the KMT and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party — reject China’s offer of unification with Taiwan under the principle of “one country, two systems,” which Beijing says would provide the island a high degree of autonomy and is the same model used in Hong Kong.

Their comments on Hong Kong resonate with some voters.

“I would still be cautious in my voting choices when thinking of the lessons Hong Kong learned after 2019,” said Huang, a Taipei-based doctor, who wanted only his last name to be used for fear of being arrested for his comments “if Taiwan becomes a second Hong Kong.”

‘Last fortress’ of democracy

People in Taiwan, which rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, were captivated in 2019 by mass pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that lasted for months and at times turned violent. Many noted that it reminded them of the stakes in Taiwan.

“Taiwan is the last fortress,” one Facebook user wrote in July 2019. “Freedom is not so easy to come by.”

Hong Kong was a “huge issue” in Taiwan’s 2020 election, said Shelley Rigger, a professor of East Asian politics at Davidson College in North Carolina, who was in Taiwan at the time. Tsai, who had faced rising momentum from the opposition KMT, brought it up frequently in her campaign for re-election and won in a landslide.

Beijing responded to the Hong Kong protests later that year by imposing a sweeping national security law criminalizing terrorism, secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces, saying it was necessary to restore social order. Critics say the law has instead eroded the civil liberties that Hong Kong, a former British colony, was promised it could retain for 50 years when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Since then, Hong Kong has only continued its reputational decline, falling to 88th out of 167 countries and territories in the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2022 Democracy Index, compared with 75th in 2019. It has also struggled economically as international companies move employees or headquarters to rival financial hubs, such as Singapore.

Though most Taiwanese voters are more concerned this time around with their own economic issues than Hong Kong or anything else happening in China, Rigger said it was still a “background” factor.

“They’re reinforced in the perception that Taiwan should not allow itself to be influenced by Beijing,” she said.