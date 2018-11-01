Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

BRUSSELS — President Donald Trump targeted Germany on Wednesday in reiterating his demand that NATO countries step up their defense spending so that they shoulder a greater share of the burden in protecting Europe from Russia.

Speaking even before the NATO summit began here, Trump said it is not fair to American taxpayers that Germany buys oil and gas from Russia while enjoying the umbrella of defense provided by U.S. dollars.

"Germany is a captive of Russia," he said, pointing out that the country pays "billions and billions of dollars" to Russia for energy.

Trump highlighted that "Germany is a rich country" and asked why the U.S. should "protect you against Russia" when the two countries are making deals.

"You tell me, is that appropriate?" he asked, adding that: "Germany is totally controlled by Russia."

Trump's harsh words for the longtime U.S. ally are part of a larger broadside against European nations that the president says are taking advantage of America. They signaled that he has no intention of easing pressure on alliance nations just because Europe is nervous that tensions could empower Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom Trump is scheduled to meet Monday in Helsinki.

They were delivered even before the pomp-filled welcoming ceremony opened the NATO summit, as Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke to reporters before having breakfast together.

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, during a breakfast in Brussels on Wednesday. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

While Stoltenberg said a "strong NATO is good for Europe and good for the United States," he tried to temper Trump's criticism of partner nations.

“We have all been able to unite around our core values, that we are all stronger together than apart,” he said.

Trump pushed back.

“How can you be stronger when a country is getting energy from the person you want to protect against?” the president asked.

“Because we understand when we stand together we are stronger,” Stoltenberg explained.

Trump replied: "No, you are just making Russia richer."

The president's comments appeared to be referring to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would bring gas from Russia to Germany's northeastern Baltic coast, bypassing Eastern European nations like Poland and Ukraine and doubling the amount of gas Russia can send directly to Germany. The vast undersea pipeline is opposed by the U.S. and some other E.U. members, who warn it could give Moscow greater leverage over Western Europe.

Earlier, Trump said that he had "great confidence" in Stoltenberg, and gave him credit for working to deal with the "unfair burden" he said was being footed by the U.S.

The line of argument is nothing new for Trump: it's been his most consistent criticism of traditional American allies and one that he made both at a campaign rally in Montana last week and in Washington just before he departed for a weeklong trip to Europe.

But the message may land a differently — a little more directly — now that he is in Brussels and meeting face-to-face with the leaders of NATO nations.

His ambassador to NATO, former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, said last week that the goal of the summit is to project unity. But Trump's demands, and his criticism of Germany, threaten that outcome.