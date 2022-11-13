ISTANBUL — An explosion rocked a popular pedestrian street in the Turkish city of Istanbul, injuring a number of people, a senior official said Sunday.

Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya tweeted that the blast “occurred in Taksim Istiklal Street,” a crowded thoroughfare lined by shops and restaurants, at about 4:20 p.m. local time (8:20 a.m. ET).

In a later tweet, he said that initial reports suggested that “4 people lost their lives and 38 were injured in the explosion.”

“Our wounded are being treated,” he said, adding, “We wish God’s mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.”

It was unclear what caused the explosion.

The Turkish Red Crescent said blood was being transferred to nearby hospitals.

Turkey’s media regulator, the Radio and Television Supreme Council, imposed a broadcast ban on coverage of the blast around an hour after it occurred.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Aziz Akyavas reported from Istanbul and Mithil Aggarwal from Hong Kong.