U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

LONDON — Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a tweet Friday.
He had developed "mild symptoms" in the last 24 hours and was "self-isolating," he said. "I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus."
A U.K. government spokesperson said that Johnson had been tested on the personal advice of Britain's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty.
They added that the test had been carried out at his home, Number 10 Downing Street.
It is not known whether he is staying with his fiance Carrie Symonds, who is several months pregnant.
On Thursday, Johnson's government announced that another 115 people had died after testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 578. The number of confirmed cases rose to 11,658 from 9,529 the day before.
The country is on day four of a three-week lockdown announced by Johnson Monday evening, when the prime minister ordered the closure of pubs and restaurants and told people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.
Although the number of cases and deaths in Britain is lower than in Italy, Spain and France, health officials and scientists have warned that the peak of the epidemic will hit in several weeks time.
Reuters contributed to this report.