Aug. 28, 2023, 11:56 AM UTC
U.K. restricts air traffic due to ‘technical issue’

Britain’s National Air Traffic Service said engineers were working to find and fix the fault, which hit a busy day of travel on a nationwide holiday.
NATS air traffic control in Swanwick, Britain, on April 28, 2021.
The U.K>'s National Air Traffic Service said engineers were working to find and fix the fault.Matthew Childs / Reuters file
By Chantal Da Silva

LONDON — Britain's air traffic control system said it was forced to restrict the flow of aircraft Monday after suffering a technical issue.

"We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety," a spokesperson with Britain's National Air Traffic Service told NBC News just after 12:30 p.m. local time (7:30 a.m. ET).

It said engineers were working to find and fix the fault, but it was not clear how long it would take to resolve the issue.

The incident comes on a busy travel day for U.K. residents, with Monday a nationwide public holiday.

European air traffic authority Eurocontrol warned of “very high” delays because of a “flight data processing system failure” in the U.K.

Earlier, Scottish airline Loganair said in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that a "network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems" had occurred early Monday.

The airline said it was hopeful it would be able to operate most intra-Scotland flights with a minimum of disruption, but said north-south and international flights could be subject to delays as a result of the issue.

A number of social media users said they were stuck on planes on the tarmac. NBC News was not immediately able to verify their accounts.

One traveler who told Reuters that they were on a plane being held on the tarmac at Budapest said the pilot informed passengers that they were delayed due to a massive computer failure.

They said passengers faced a possible 8 to 12-hour delay. NBC News was not immediately able to verify that.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

