U.K. royal aide says sorry to charity boss over race comment

A royal aide who resigned after asking a Black British charity director where she was “really” from at a palace reception apologized in person Friday and promised to educate herself about racism.

Royal officials said Lady Susan Hussey “offered her sincere apologies” to Ngozi Fulani during a meeting at Buckingham Palace “filled with warmth and understanding.”

“Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area,” the palace said in a statement.

It said Fulani, who founded the women’s refuge Sistah Space, “has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.”

The initial conversation happened last month at a reception hosted by Camilla, the queen consort, for women working to fight domestic violence. On social media, Fulani described her shock at being asked “what part of Africa” she was from.