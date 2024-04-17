Create your free profile or log in to save this article

KYIV, Ukraine — In the wave of Iranian drones and missiles that were shot down before reaching their targets over the weekend, another ally sees the possibilities, and limits, of Western support.

The United States and its partners helped Israel, so why — Ukraine is asking — won’t they help protect us from Russian attacks?

It "looks extremely strange," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told NBC News in an interview on Tuesday.

"How does the civilian population of Ukraine or the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine differ from the civilian population of Israel from a humanistic point of view?" he asked bluntly.

Most galling, perhaps, is that the Kremlin has been deploying the very same drones as Tehran in its assault on Ukrainian cities.

"Russia and Iran use the same attack strategy and the same tools," Podolyak said. "They can be completely destroyed."

For Kyiv, this apparent double standard comes at a particularly perilous moment.

Ukrainian officials have been sounding the alarm for weeks that without urgent supplies of new military support it will be unable to hold off Russian forces that are advancing on the battlefield and assaulting it from the air.

Podolyak's boss, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, made a similarly direct case for support in his nightly address on Monday. “European skies could have received the same level of protection long ago if Ukraine had received similar full support from its partners in intercepting drones and missiles,”

“We can now see how unity can work,” Zelenskyy added.

But the U.S. and its Western partners have made clear their reluctance to go as far in Ukraine as they did in the Middle East.

“U.S. and NATO have been adamant that they will not get into conflict with Russia,” said Frank Ledwidge, a former British military intelligence officer and senior lecturer in war studies at England’s University of Portsmouth.

“Nobody wants to get involved fighting Russia," he said.

A NATO conflict with Russia would be a “dangerous escalation,” Britain’s foreign secretary David Cameron told radio station LBC on Monday, saying it was vital to prevent a “wider European war.”

When asked why British forces could not shoot down Russian unmanned drones just as they had to support Israel, he said it was an “interesting question,” adding that Ukraine must be armed with air defense systems which are more effective than jets.

President Joe Biden has also made it clear that the U.S. will not take on a combat role in Ukraine, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Monday. “Different conflicts, different airspace, different threat picture,” Kirby said.

That will offer little comfort to Ukraine, which increasingly fears it could face defeat this year.

An emerging focal point is Kharkiv, where the impact of Western air defenses, or the lack thereof, may be felt the most.