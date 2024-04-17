Iran attack live updates: U.S. to hit Tehran with new sanctions

What we know
- The United States and allies will impose new sanctions on Iran, including its missile and drone program, in the "coming days," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said last night.
- The action comes as the Biden administration works to contain the fallout from Tehran's retaliatory attack. Israel's War Cabinet met again in a reduced capacity and its military vowed Iran would not get away "scot-free," promising to respond at a time and in a manner of Israel's choosing.
- The United Nations appealed for $2.8 billion to provide desperately needed aid to Gaza, where Palestinians face a possible looming famine while the Israeli military continues to carry out deadly strikes.
Iranian propaganda aims missiles at Israel
A huge banner displayed across the facade of a building in the Iranian capital of Tehran yesterday depicts missiles aimed at Israel.
U.S. will impose new sanctions on Iran, strengthen missile defense in Middle East
The United States will put in place new sanctions targeting Iran and entities that support its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, “in the coming days,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said last night.
Sullivan said that the U.S. military will also work to strengthen missile defense and early warning systems across the Middle East “to further erode the effectiveness of Iran’s missile and UAV capabilities.”
“These new sanctions and other measures will continue a steady drumbeat of pressure to contain and degrade Iran’s military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviors,” Sullivan said in a statement.
The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said its foreign affairs council met and was also united in increasing its sanctions against Iran.
Gaza cease-fire talks ‘almost frozen,’ Arab diplomat says
JERUSALEM — At the moment, talks for a cease-fire and the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas are “almost frozen,” a senior Arab diplomat with direct knowledge of the negotiations told NBC News.
The official did not attribute blame and said discussions stalled as tensions with Iran took center stage following Israel’s April 1 attack on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Sunday that Hamas had rejected Israel’s most recent offer for a deal.
