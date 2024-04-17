Iran attack live updates: U.S. to hit Tehran with new sanctions

The United States will put in place new sanctions targeting Iran and entities that support its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, “in the coming days,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said last night.

Sullivan said that the U.S. military will also work to strengthen missile defense and early warning systems across the Middle East “to further erode the effectiveness of Iran’s missile and UAV capabilities.”

“These new sanctions and other measures will continue a steady drumbeat of pressure to contain and degrade Iran’s military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviors,” Sullivan said in a statement.

The European Union’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said its foreign affairs council met and was also united in increasing its sanctions against Iran.