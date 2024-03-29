IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Giant crane arrives at scene of Baltimore bridge disaster
March 29, 202402:43

  • Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. dies at age 87

    01:42

  • Biden fundraiser with three presidents raises $26 million

    01:52

  • First anniversary of reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention in Russia

    01:32

  • Top CIA cybersecurity official speaks out on election interference, TikTok and passwords

    01:46

  • Haiti gang leader says he is open to talks with the government

    01:40
    Giant crane arrives at scene of Baltimore bridge disaster

    02:43
    Local news is big news for these Maine newspapers that found a lifeline

    02:20

  • Suspect appears in Illinois court after stabbing rampage kills four

    01:47

  • New program tracks endangered whales and warns ships near them

    02:23

  • Solar eclipse will draw throngs of visitors to unlikely hotspots

    01:32

  • Three presidents appear at star-studded Biden fundraiser

    02:10

  • Former crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison

    02:01

  • First close-up look at container ship that crashed into bridge

    02:59

  • Women's March Madness team faced racial threats

    01:42

  • Joe Lieberman, former Connecticut senator and vice-presidential candidate, is dead

    01:01

  • Ski resort town votes on whether to create more affordable housing

    02:24

  • New pressure on White House amid relentless violence in Haiti's capital

    02:33

  • Bodies of two missing workers recovered after Baltimore bridge collapse

    03:24

  • 4 people killed in stabbings in northern Illinois

    01:04

  • Ship's data recorders recovered after bridge collapse

    02:24

Nightly News

Giant crane arrives at scene of Baltimore bridge disaster

02:43

As salvage crews prepare for the long and dangerous job of removing the bridge and the container ship that brought it down, an armada of cranes, salvage ships and barges will arrive on the scene. President Biden said he will visit Baltimore next week. NBC News' Tom Costello reports.March 29, 2024

