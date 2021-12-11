IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Inflation hits a nearly 40-year high, impacting families and businesses across the nation

    02:39

  • Covid-19 soaring hospitalizations leads states to add new restrictions

    01:48

  • Supreme Court lets Texas abortion law stand, allows legal challenge to continue

    01:27

  • Dozens of migrants killed in devastating truck crash in Mexico

    01:15

  • Air marshals broke cover to detain ‘unruly passenger’

    01:30

  • Viscose rayon is billed as an eco-friendly fabric. Critics say production can be harmful to rainforests.

    04:08

  • Bob Dole honored at emotional funeral service

    01:51

  • ‘National Lampoon’-themed home fights to keep the Christmas lights on

    01:15

  • Daunte Wright’s girlfriend testifies about fatal police shooting

    01:38

  • CDC authorizes Pfizer booster shot for older teens

    02:31

  • Jussie Smollett found guilty in hate crime hoax trial

    01:10

  • On the front lines in Ukraine amid threat of Russian invasion

    02:04

  • Travis Scott breaks silence in first interview since Astroworld tragedy

    01:37

  • Exclusive: Inside the nation’s first sanctioned supervised injection facility to prevent overdoses

    02:06

  • China ‘committed genocide’ against Uyghurs, says independent tribunal

    02:29

  • Texas high school band spreads holiday cheer after tragic accident

    01:33

  • Cities across U.S. breaking all-time records for murder

    01:55

  • Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose speak on bringing ‘West Side Story’ remake to life

    02:16

  • Head of Instagram testifies before Congress on harm for teens

    01:33

  • Scott Peterson resentenced to life in prison for killing pregnant wife

    01:23

Nightly News

‘National Lampoon’-themed home fights to keep the Christmas lights on

01:15

Jeff Norton went all out to decorate his California home for the hap-hap-happiest season, but a disagreement with the city nearly dimmed his “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”-themed display.Dec. 11, 2021

  • Inflation hits a nearly 40-year high, impacting families and businesses across the nation

    02:39

  • Covid-19 soaring hospitalizations leads states to add new restrictions

    01:48

  • Supreme Court lets Texas abortion law stand, allows legal challenge to continue

    01:27

  • Dozens of migrants killed in devastating truck crash in Mexico

    01:15

  • Air marshals broke cover to detain ‘unruly passenger’

    01:30

  • Viscose rayon is billed as an eco-friendly fabric. Critics say production can be harmful to rainforests.

    04:08

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All