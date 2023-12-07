A look at why officers on federal task forces often aren’t charged in questionable shooting cases

An NBC News investigation found from 2018 to 2022, 223 people were shot by federal officers, task force officials or local police in cases tied to DOJ enforcement. During that period, only two cases resulted in charges. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander spoke with Fulton County’s DA Fani Willis on the issue.Dec. 7, 2023