Are doctors helping parents skirt mandatory vaccines for their kids?02:45
Since California changed its vaccination law to get rid of the personal belief exemption, the number of medical exemptions granted by doctors has tripled. NBC News found doctors advertising exemptions online, including one pushing a program to teach parents how to navigate the state’s vaccine law.
