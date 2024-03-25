IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Famed waiters' run returns to Paris
March 25, 2024

The race was run for the first time in years as waiters holding trays scurried 1.2 miles through the city's streets, reviving a century-old tradition and serving as a kind of prelude to this summer's Paris Olympics. NBC News' Stephanie Gosk reports.March 25, 2024

