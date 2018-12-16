Nightly News

Meet the senior style icons taking over social media

84-year-old Dorrie Jacobson is an Instagram sensation, part of a new generation that’s finding their voices — and successful new careers — on social media. “There’s beauty at every age,” Jacobson tells NBC’s Catie Beck.Dec. 16, 2018

  • Meet the senior style icons taking over social media

    02:02

  • Buyer beware: Some cars flooded during hurricanes still on the market

    02:00

  • Pilot who survived military plane crash says he’s ‘looking forward to flying again’

    01:17

  • $150 million in student loan debt cancelled after for-profit colleges shut down

    02:18

  • Mississippi’s crumbling infrastructure delays emergency services and puts lives at risk

    01:27

  • Volunteers care for pets separated from families after devastating Camp Fire

    01:49

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All