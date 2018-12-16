Meet the senior style icons taking over social media
84-year-old Dorrie Jacobson is an Instagram sensation, part of a new generation that’s finding their voices — and successful new careers — on social media. “There’s beauty at every age,” Jacobson tells NBC’s Catie Beck.
Meet the senior style icons taking over social media02:02
Buyer beware: Some cars flooded during hurricanes still on the market02:00
Pilot who survived military plane crash says he’s ‘looking forward to flying again’01:17
$150 million in student loan debt cancelled after for-profit colleges shut down02:18
Mississippi’s crumbling infrastructure delays emergency services and puts lives at risk01:27
Volunteers care for pets separated from families after devastating Camp Fire01:49