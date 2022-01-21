IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Peloton stock plunges after company temporarily halts production of bike, treadmill products

01:22

Peloton misjudged how many people would buy its products and is sitting on more inventory than it needs, according to internal documents obtained by CNBC. The company’s stock plunged to a 52-week low following the report. Peloton did not respond to a request for comment from NBC News.Jan. 21, 2022

