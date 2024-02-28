IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Study links cannabis use to heart problems
Feb. 28, 2024

A large new study found that smoking cannabis is linked to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes. The study was based on the health records of 435,000 Americans. NBC News' Anne Thompson reports.Feb. 28, 2024

