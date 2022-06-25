IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52

  • Watch: Thousands demonstrate nationwide after Supreme Court's ruling on abortion

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services

    02:30

  • Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:26

  • Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade

    00:56

  • Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision

    03:07

  • America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal

    01:10

  • Colorado clinic offering late-term abortions prepares for influx of patients

    05:57

  • Watch: 9-months pregnant woman reacts to Supreme Court's 'horrible' abortion ruling

    01:23

  • Full panel: ‘We are feeling the consequences of the 2016 election’

    11:11

  • Was Roe overturned 5-4 or 6-3? Pete Williams explains the difference

    01:30

  • Lawmakers react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

    02:01

  • Harris: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade is a 'health care crisis'

    05:25

  • WATCH: What conservative justices said about Roe v. Wade during their Supreme Court confirmations

    01:19

  • How possible is Thomas' request to reevaluate contraception, same-sex marriage cases?

    02:48

  • 'A big step backwards': Boris Johnson condemns Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling

    00:40

  • Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'

    01:55

  • Watch: Demonstrators react outside Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade is overturned

    02:22

  • How abortion access will now vary from state to state

    01:58

NBC News NOW

A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

01:44

A look at the divided reactions across the U.S. after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark decision of Roe v. Wade.June 25, 2022

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52

  • Watch: Thousands demonstrate nationwide after Supreme Court's ruling on abortion

    02:15
  • Now Playing

    A divided nation reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

    01:44
  • UP NEXT

    End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services

    02:30

  • Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

    02:26

  • Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade

    00:56

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All