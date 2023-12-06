IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

DEVELOPING: Las Vegas police say suspect is dead in UNLV shooting with multiple victims

  • Las Vegas police respond to shooting on UNLV campus, say suspect is dead

    05:05
  • Now Playing

    Cherokee Nation slams Mattel over Barbie meant to honor historic female leader

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress

    02:18

  • Freed hostages accuse Israeli government of inaction over remaining rescues

    01:53

  • Sen. Tuberville drops hold on military promotions

    02:27

  • Lawsuit alleges Panera Bread’s Charged Lemonade responsible for a second death

    03:09

  • Fentanyl exposure during pregnancy possibly linked to new medical syndrome in babies

    02:03

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement

    02:37

  • Appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in New York civil fraud case

    02:02

  • Hamas agrees to free 10 Israeli hostages in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners

    03:36

  • AI chatbots like ChatGPT promoted eating disorder tips and 'thinspo' content

    04:30

  • IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas

    03:10

  • Why experts warn cannabis may worsen anxiety for those trying to treat it

    02:55

  • Rep. George Santos to face expulsion vote on Friday

    01:42

  • Heavy snow hits Northeast as cold temperatures sweep across the country

    03:19

  • Funeral service held for former first lady Rosalynn Carter

    03:00

  • Hamas claims 3 hostages killed in Israeli bombing

    02:33

  • Families of Sandy Hook victims offer Alex Jones debt settlement

    00:27

  • Hamas releases 12 more hostages as cease-fire extends

    03:02

  • Why some authorities are worried about the iPhone NameDrop feature

    04:17

NBC News NOW

Cherokee Nation slams Mattel over Barbie meant to honor historic female leader

02:38

American toy manufacturer Mattel is facing backlash over a Barbie meant to honor Wilma Mankiller, the first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation. Members of the Cherokee Nation point out an issue with the Nation's official seal on the box, saying the mistake translates to "Chicken Nation" not "Cherokee Nation."Dec. 6, 2023

Get more newsLiveon

  • Las Vegas police respond to shooting on UNLV campus, say suspect is dead

    05:05
  • Now Playing

    Cherokee Nation slams Mattel over Barbie meant to honor historic female leader

    02:38
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy announces he is leaving Congress

    02:18

  • Freed hostages accuse Israeli government of inaction over remaining rescues

    01:53

  • Sen. Tuberville drops hold on military promotions

    02:27

  • Lawsuit alleges Panera Bread’s Charged Lemonade responsible for a second death

    03:09
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All